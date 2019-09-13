The candidates' elevator pitches from the third Democratic debate

The third Democratic debate saw a condensed field of 10 candidates, but they each stuck largely to an easily condensible strategy to stay on top or make some noise.

Why it matters: Even with 3 hours for the debate, it's hard to get a lot of speaking time. Joe Biden led the pack with 17 minutes and 22 seconds while Andrew Yang didn't even crack 8 minutes, per the New York Times. That makes it vital to hammer home to voters exactly what you represent.