Adapted from a Hamilton Place Strategies chart; Chart: Axios Visuals.

Issues that got the most heat in the first 2020 Democratic debates have since made a dent in the social-media conversation, per data harvested by Hamilton Place Strategies, an analytical public affairs consulting firm.

What they're saying: "Some of the most notable moments in the debate were around health care and immigration, and both of those topics gained in share of voice after the debate," partner Matt McDonald tells Axios.