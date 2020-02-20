3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar calls for Bloomberg to release tax returns

Orion Rummler

Buttigieg and Klobuchar in Nevada on Feb. 19. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar targeted Michael Bloomberg for not releasing his tax returns, comparing the former New York mayor's reluctance to President Trump's court battle over releasing his returns.

What she's saying: "I don't care how much money anyone has, I think it's great you got a lot of money, but I think you've got to come forward with your tax returns," Klobuchar said, reminding the audience that Trump "has been hiding behind his tax returns."

What he's saying: Bloomberg said that his tax returns when released will detail all of his investments, finances and donations. "I can't go to TurboTax," he said, claiming that the return will be thousands of pages and takes time to assemble.

Rashaan Ayesh

Klobuchar says Bloomberg should be on the debate stage

2020 Democratic contender Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that her rival Michael Bloomberg should be on the primary debate stage "instead of just putting [his] money out there."

The state of play: Billionaires Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have been criticized by their rivals for blanketing television airwaves — even beyond the early primary states — with huge ad buys. Unlike Steyer, however, Bloomberg's campaign has refused to accept donations, which prohibits him from reaching the debate stage under current DNC qualification rules.

Orion Rummler

Bloomberg pitches raising $5 trillion by taxing the wealthy

Bloomberg in D.C. on Jan. 30. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg proposed generating roughly $5 trillion for education, infrastructure and climate change by hiking the tax rates of top earners and corporations in a plan released Saturday.

Why it matters: That $5 trillion goal beats former Vice President Joe Biden's plan to raise $3.2 trillion over a decade by increasing taxes, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's "ultra-millionaire tax" to bring in nearly $4 trillion, and just surpasses Sen. Bernie Sanders' plan to raise roughly $4.35 trillion by taxing the wealthy.

Axios

New Hampshire primary: Live updates

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire primary, followed by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, according to multiple media reports.

The big picture: Businessman Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet have dropped out of the race, with early returns showing disappointing results for former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

