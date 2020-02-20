Klobuchar calls for Bloomberg to release tax returns

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar targeted Michael Bloomberg for not releasing his tax returns, comparing the former New York mayor's reluctance to President Trump's court battle over releasing his returns.

What she's saying: "I don't care how much money anyone has, I think it's great you got a lot of money, but I think you've got to come forward with your tax returns," Klobuchar said, reminding the audience that Trump "has been hiding behind his tax returns."

What he's saying: Bloomberg said that his tax returns when released will detail all of his investments, finances and donations. "I can't go to TurboTax," he said, claiming that the return will be thousands of pages and takes time to assemble.

