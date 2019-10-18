2019's big storms cost the U.S. an estimated $22 billion

The 14 named storms of 2019 cost the U.S. an estimated $22 billion in damages, according to commercial weather forecaster and federal contractor AccuWeather.
The big picture: AccuWeather also estimates that 2019's season cost less than the 2017 and 2018 seasons, which saw Hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.
- 2019 storms cost the Bahamas $5 billion — but in the islands, Hurricane Dorian's confirmed death toll of 61 far outpaced storm fatalities in the U.S. this year.
