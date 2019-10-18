Stories

2019's big storms cost the U.S. an estimated $22 billion

This image shows a satellite view of Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida and the East Coast.
Hurricane Dorian as a Cat. 2 storm on Sept. 3, 2019. Photo: NOAA via Getty Images

The 14 named storms of 2019 cost the U.S. an estimated $22 billion in damages, according to commercial weather forecaster and federal contractor AccuWeather.

The big picture: AccuWeather also estimates that 2019's season cost less than the 2017 and 2018 seasons, which saw Hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

hurricanes