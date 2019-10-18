2019's big storms cost the U.S. an estimated $22 billion

The 14 named storms of 2019 cost the U.S. an estimated $22 billion in damages, according to commercial weather forecaster and federal contractor AccuWeather.

The big picture: AccuWeather also estimates that 2019's season cost less than the 2017 and 2018 seasons, which saw Hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

2019 storms cost the Bahamas $5 billion — but in the islands, Hurricane Dorian's confirmed death toll of 61 far outpaced storm fatalities in the U.S. this year.

Go deeper: Dorian's devastation in Bahamas