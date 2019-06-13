Oregon is the latest to join a growing collection of states that have signed legislation to award electoral college votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote, with Gov. Kate Brown signing the bill on Wednesday.

Why it matters: If enough states join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the electoral college delegate procedure (and the 2020 election) would fundamentally change. But the participating states need a combined 270 electoral votes to put the law into effect, and the current list of 15 states — plus Washington, D.C. — only add up to 196 votes. Since Republican-controlled legislatures have yet to support the compact, this change is unlikely to occur.

