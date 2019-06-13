Oregon's governor signs national popular vote bill

Oregon will now award its electoral college votes to the candidate who wins that popular vote after Gov. Kate Brown signed legislation on Wednesday, reports The Oregonian.

The big picture: Oregon has become the 15th state to enact new legislation awarding their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. The District of Columbia has also passed the resolution. Barry Fadem, the president of the nonprofit National Popular Vote lobbied for the move, telling The Oregonian his organization hopes to have all states pass resolutions by 2024.

Go deeper: Where each 2020 Democrat stands on abolishing the electoral college