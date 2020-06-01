58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Zynga buys Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Zynga

Zynga agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion, split evenly between cash and stock.

Why it matters: It's the largest acquisition ever for Zynga, once one of the hottest Web 2.0 names in Silicon Valley, and has helped surge its stock to levels not seen since 2012.

  • Peak raised $19 million between 2011 and 2013 from firms like Earlybird VC, Hummingbird Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst.

The bottom line: "The deal brings Peak's 100-strong team plus two successful puzzle games, 'Toon Blast' and 'Toy Blast,' to Zynga's roster. Zynga stated in its announcement that the two game franchises have consistently ranked in the top 10 or 20 grossing games on the App Store over the past two years," writes Business Insider.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
45 mins ago - World

Putin sets referendum that could allow him to rule until 2036 for July 1

Putin has not seemed to enjoy governing by video conference. Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set July 1 as the new date for a constitutional referendum that could allow him to remain in power through 2036.

Why it matters: Putin was forced to delay the referendum from April due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has set the date despite Russia's continued struggles to contain its outbreak. Putin's popularity has fallen in recent weeks amid his response to the pandemic and its economic repercussions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

A busy week for IPOs despite upheaval from protests and pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

This week is expected to be the busiest for U.S. IPOs since February, with Warner Music leading a group of four companies that could raise over $3 billion.

Why it matters: This shouldn't be happening, under any traditional rubric for how markets work.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina FriedKyle Daly
1 hour ago - Technology

How Big Tech has responded to the protests

A protester holds a sign in downtown Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd on May 31. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

An explosive weekend in America sent Silicon Valley grasping for moral clarity. While many companies and executives spoke out against racial inequities, critics and even some of the rank-and-file found some of the companies' responses lacking.

Why it matters: Tech companies have giant platforms, and their leaders have become public figures, many of them household names. History will record their words and actions — which, in the case of platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, directly shape the bounds of public discourse.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow