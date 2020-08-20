1 hour ago - Technology

Zuckerberg testified before FTC during antitrust probe into Facebook

Photo: Tobias Hase/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified during a Federal Trade Commission hearing this week as part of the agency's antitrust investigation into the social media company, Politico reports.

Why it matters via Axios' Ashley Gold: The FTC deposing Zuckerberg is not a surprising move in an antitrust case that may result in a lawsuit. It also gives the agency some cover after being criticized for not having Zuckerberg testify in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal case.

  • Zuckerberg's testimony could be used to help the FTC and state attorneys general build a case against the social network, per Politico.
  • Yes, but: That does not necessarily mean the FTC will be taking legal action against the tech giant.

The state of play: Zuckerberg testified before a House panel investigating antitrust violations in July regarding his company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

What they're saying: “We are committed to cooperating with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s inquiry and answering the questions the agency may have," a Facebook spokesperson told Axios.

  • The FTC told Axios the agency has no comment at the moment.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
11 hours ago - Technology

Facebook can't appease either political party ahead of the election

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Efforts by Facebook to appear politically neutral are growing complicated as critics on the left allege the company is over-pandering to conservatives and critics on the right allege the tech giant is biased against them.

Why it matters: Because of the enormous role Facebook plays in political campaigns, it risks being blamed for the outcome of the presidential election — regardless of who wins.

Ashley Gold
12 hours ago - Technology

Former government officials argue for a new tech agency

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The government should establish a new Digital Platform Agency to regulate major tech firms, three Democratic former federal officials argue in a new paper from Harvard's Shorenstein Center shared first with Axios.

Why it matters: This is the latest proposal being offered up as policymakers weigh possible methods of reining in Big Tech beyond rewriting antitrust laws or taking a gamble on enforcement action under existing ones.

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Joe Biden takes the stage tonight in the final address of the 2020 DNC.

🗣 Speech highlights from last night: Former President Obama lets loose, says Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles.

  • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination.
  • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory."
  • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act."

👀 Hunter Biden, a favorite target for Trump and his allies, will speak at the convention.

💻. Biden campaign tests new digital strategy, taking over four websites where it's never advertised.

🍦 Scoop: Historian Jon Meacham to deliver address about the "common denominator" of the best of American history.

⬇️ 1 down-ballot thing: Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy over incumbent Ed Markey in Massachusetts Senate race.

