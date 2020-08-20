Zuckerberg testified before FTC during antitrust probe into Facebook

Photo: Tobias Hase/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified during a Federal Trade Commission hearing this week as part of the agency's antitrust investigation into the social media company, Politico reports.
Why it matters via Axios' Ashley Gold: The FTC deposing Zuckerberg is not a surprising move in an antitrust case that may result in a lawsuit. It also gives the agency some cover after being criticized for not having Zuckerberg testify in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal case.
- Zuckerberg's testimony could be used to help the FTC and state attorneys general build a case against the social network, per Politico.
- Yes, but: That does not necessarily mean the FTC will be taking legal action against the tech giant.
The state of play: Zuckerberg testified before a House panel investigating antitrust violations in July regarding his company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
What they're saying: “We are committed to cooperating with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s inquiry and answering the questions the agency may have," a Facebook spokesperson told Axios.
- The FTC told Axios the agency has no comment at the moment.