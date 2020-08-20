Zuckerberg testified before FTC during antitrust probe into Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified during a Federal Trade Commission hearing this week as part of the agency's antitrust investigation into the social media company, Politico reports.

Why it matters via Axios' Ashley Gold: The FTC deposing Zuckerberg is not a surprising move in an antitrust case that may result in a lawsuit. It also gives the agency some cover after being criticized for not having Zuckerberg testify in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal case.

Zuckerberg's testimony could be used to help the FTC and state attorneys general build a case against the social network, per Politico.

Yes, but: That does not necessarily mean the FTC will be taking legal action against the tech giant.

The state of play: Zuckerberg testified before a House panel investigating antitrust violations in July regarding his company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

What they're saying: “We are committed to cooperating with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s inquiry and answering the questions the agency may have," a Facebook spokesperson told Axios.