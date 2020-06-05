Zuckerberg says Facebook will review content policies amid criticism
Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that the company will review a number of its policies and decision-making processes, including for content about state use of force.
Why it matters: Facebook has faced backlash for its decision to leave up a post from President Trump because it didn't violate the social media company's policy about inciting violence.
- Zuckerberg's public announcement echoed much of what he said to employees during a company question-and-answer session earlier this week, according to a recording Vox obtained.
Notably, Zuckerberg ended his public message by declaring that "black lives matter."
- In 2016, he condemned incidents of employees crossing off "Black lives Matter" postings on office walls and writing "All Lives Matter" over the top, calling the actions "disrespectful" and "malicious."
