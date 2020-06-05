Zuckerberg says Facebook will review content policies amid criticism

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that the company will review a number of its policies and decision-making processes, including for content about state use of force.

Why it matters: Facebook has faced backlash for its decision to leave up a post from President Trump because it didn't violate the social media company's policy about inciting violence.

Zuckerberg's public announcement echoed much of what he said to employees during a company question-and-answer session earlier this week, according to a recording Vox obtained.

Notably, Zuckerberg ended his public message by declaring that "black lives matter."

In 2016, he condemned incidents of employees crossing off "Black lives Matter" postings on office walls and writing "All Lives Matter" over the top, calling the actions "disrespectful" and "malicious."

Go deeper: Read Zuckerberg's full memo.