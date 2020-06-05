1 hour ago - Technology

Zuckerberg says Facebook will review content policies amid criticism

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that the company will review a number of its policies and decision-making processes, including for content about state use of force.

Why it matters: Facebook has faced backlash for its decision to leave up a post from President Trump because it didn't violate the social media company's policy about inciting violence.

  • Zuckerberg's public announcement echoed much of what he said to employees during a company question-and-answer session earlier this week, according to a recording Vox obtained.

Notably, Zuckerberg ended his public message by declaring that "black lives matter."

  • In 2016, he condemned incidents of employees crossing off "Black lives Matter" postings on office walls and writing "All Lives Matter" over the top, calling the actions "disrespectful" and "malicious."

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. paints giant Black Lives Matter sign on street leading to White House

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Washington D.C. painted Friday a giant sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that stretches down two blocks of 16th Street leading to the White House.

Why it matters: It is just north of Lafayette Square, which has been the center of the city's protests over the death of George Floyd — and was where peaceful protesters were cleared out earlier this week ahead of President Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Sara Fischer
Jun 4, 2020 - Technology

Social media takes on world leaders

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Social media companies are finally beginning to take action on posts from world leaders that violate their policies, after years of letting them mostly say whatever they wanted unfiltered to millions of people.

Why it matters: Government officials are among the users most likely to abuse the wide reach and minimal regulation of tech platforms. Mounting pressure to stop harmful content from spreading amid the coronavirus pandemic, racial protests and a looming U.S. election has spurred some companies to finally do something about it.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 6,722,408 — Total deaths: 393,934 — Total recoveries — 2,996,534Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,894,502 — Total deaths: 109,000 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Public health: WHCA president says White House violated social-distancing guidelines to make reporters "a prop" — Jailing practices contribute to spread.
  4. Sports: How coronavirus could reshuffle the sports calendar.
  5. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
  6. Media: The Athletic lays off 8% of staff, implements company-wide pay cut.
