Amazon-backed Zoox unveiled on Friday its version of the future of transportation: an autonomous electric vehicle with no steering wheel that might one day be summoned with a ride-hailing app.

Why it matters: It's an important milestone for Zoox, which has ambitious plans to launch an urban robotaxi service using purpose-built vehicles designed and built in-house. Those efforts received a boost in June when Amazon acquired the six-year-old startup for a reported $1.2 billion.

Details: At 12 feet long, the compact vehicle features carriage-style seating, with up to four passengers facing each other on two benches.

It can travel in either direction, with motors at each end and four-wheel steering to enable maneuvering in tight spaces.

The 133 kWh battery is among the largest in the industry, capable of operating 16 hours between charges.

For safety, it features innovative airbags that envelope passengers to keep them separated in a crash.

The vehicles features a combination of sensors, including cameras, radar, and lidar to obtain a 270-degree field of view on all four corners of the vehicle.

What they're saying: Zoox CEO Aicha Evans said the vehicle is an important milestone in the company's journey toward commercialization.

"As we see the alarming statistics around carbon emissions and traffic accidents, it’s more important than ever that we build a sustainable, safe solution that allows riders to get from point A to point B.”

What to watch: No word yet on when Zoox plans to launch its app-based ride-hailing service or how Amazon might employ the technology for delivery in the future.