58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Zoom crushes Q2 analyst expectations amid pandemic

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Zoom's stock price is up nearly 10% in after-hours trading after the vide0-chat company posted Q2 results well above analyst expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

Why it matters: Zoom is unquestionably one of the biggest winners of the ongoing pandemic as restrictions on in-person interactions have forced many around the world to shift nearly all personal and professional activities online.

By the numbers:

  • Earnings: $0.92 per share, adjusted, compared to $0.45 expected, per Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $663.5 million, compared to $500.5 million expected, per Refinitiv (and up 355% year-over-year).
  • Zoom now has about 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up 458% year-over-year, and 988 customers paying more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 112% year-over-year.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 25,325,617 — Total deaths: 847,847— Total recoveries: 16,665,633Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 6,020,186 — Total deaths: 183,355 — Total recoveries: 2,153,963 — Total tests: 77,606,697Map.
  3. Politics: White House coronavirus task force reports contradict public statements by Trump officials.
  4. Health: 6 states set single-day case records last week — 9 lessons for the next pandemic.
  5. Business: United Airlines to permanently drop most domestic change fees.
  6. 🎾 Sports: Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
2 hours ago - Health

White House coronavirus reports contradict public statements by Trump officials

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials privately warned several states that spikes in coronavirus cases put them in high-risk "red zones" while publicly downplaying the threat of the virus, according to documents released by a special House committee overseeing the coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Democrats have long called for a national plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, while the White House has offered only guidance and insisted that states take the lead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "rooting for chaos"

Joe Biden on Monday gave his most forceful counterargument to President Trump on the issue of law and order, arguing in Pittsburgh there would be more violence in America if the president is re-elected.

What he's saying: "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America," Biden said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow