Zoom crushes Q2 analyst expectations amid pandemic

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios
Zoom's stock price is up nearly 10% in after-hours trading after the vide0-chat company posted Q2 results well above analyst expectations and raised its full-year guidance.
Why it matters: Zoom is unquestionably one of the biggest winners of the ongoing pandemic as restrictions on in-person interactions have forced many around the world to shift nearly all personal and professional activities online.
By the numbers:
- Earnings: $0.92 per share, adjusted, compared to $0.45 expected, per Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $663.5 million, compared to $500.5 million expected, per Refinitiv (and up 355% year-over-year).
- Zoom now has about 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up 458% year-over-year, and 988 customers paying more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 112% year-over-year.