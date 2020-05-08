Zoom buys encrypted messaging platform Keybase to patch privacy holes

Zoom founder Eric Yuan in New York on the day of the firm's 2019 IPO. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Zoom agreed to step up security protections for all of its users under an agreement with the New York attorney general's office announced today.

The big picture: Zoom is keen to placate lawmakers and regulators as it deals with the increased scrutiny that has accompanied the popularity of its videoconferencing service during the coronavirus pandemic.