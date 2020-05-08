3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Zoom buys encrypted messaging platform Keybase to patch privacy holes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Zoom acquired Keybase, a New York-based encrypted messaging platform, for an undisclosed amount.

Why it matters: This is Zoom's first-ever acquisition in its nine-year history, and comes as the videoconferencing giant scrambles to patch security holes. The deal is intended to let Zoom offer end-to-end encryption for calls with large numbers of participants, which has proven to be challenging for rivals, although it only plans to make the feature available to paying customers.

Zoom to step up user privacy, security following state probe

Zoom founder Eric Yuan in New York on the day of the firm's 2019 IPO. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Zoom agreed to step up security protections for all of its users under an agreement with the New York attorney general's office announced today.

The big picture: Zoom is keen to placate lawmakers and regulators as it deals with the increased scrutiny that has accompanied the popularity of its videoconferencing service during the coronavirus pandemic.

24 hours ago - Technology

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,8889,841 — Total deaths: 271,732 — Total recoveries — 1,300,592Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,263,052 — Total deaths: 76,032 — Total recoveries — 195,036 — Total tested: 8,105,513Map.
  3. Business: Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April — Consumer borrowing plummets as Americans pull back credit card use.
  4. Trump administration: Air Force Two delayed after Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus — Breakdowns in communication led to poor distribution of remdesivir.
  5. Public health: Minorities and low-income people are more likely to become seriously ill if infected — The debate over infecting volunteers to test vaccines.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: U.S. Postal Service in crisis
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Air Force Two delayed after Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

DES MOINES — A second member of Vice President Pence’s staff tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, a day after a valet to President Trump did the same.

Why it matters: At a time when Trump is encouraging a brisk approach to reopening the economy, the results are a reminder that the virus remains widespread.  

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy