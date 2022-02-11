Sign up for our daily briefing

Zendesk rejects takeover offer

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) said it rejected an unsolicited $16 billion takeover offer from a private equity consortium, which the WSJ reports included Thoma Bravo, Permira and Advent International.

Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of Zendesk's continuing efforts to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV) over the objection of shareholders like Jana Partners, which is expected to launch a proxy fight. Shareholders of both companies are scheduled to vote on the merger two weeks from today.

Details: Zendesk, a customer engagement SaaS company, opened trading yesterday at $101.42 per share, while the PE approach was for $127–$132 per share.

The bottom line: "PE firms have shown a seemingly endless appetite for software companies and a willingness to partner for buyouts." — Bloomberg

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Biden to split frozen Afghan assets between possible aid and 9/11 families

A child sits outside in the cold in Kabul on Dec. 27. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden signed an executive order on Friday to help enable $7 billion in frozen Afghan assets to be divided between humanitarian relief for the people of Afghanistan and the families of 9/11 victims.

Why it matters: Biden has come under significant pressure to release the U.S.-held assets, which belong to Afghanistan's central bank and were frozen after the Taliban's takeover in August. Afghanistan is facing an extreme humanitarian crisis, with more than 23 million people suffering from acute hunger.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

Blinken warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Winter Olympics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference in Melbourne on Feb. 11. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russia continues to move troops and military equipment toward the Ukrainian border, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Friday. He warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon, even during the Beijing Winter Olympics set to end Feb. 20.

Why it matters: Blinken said that American citizens in Ukraine should leave immediately, echoing a State Department advisory that said the U.S. will not be able to evacuate Americans from the country "in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Extreme weather whiplash hits California with record heat and wildfires

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

An extraordinary example of weather whiplash is under way in California, where one of the state’s wettest months of December was followed by a bone-dry January into the first part of February.

Why it matters: The state entered the wet season with extraordinary precipitation deficits from a multi-year "mega-drought," and a dry winter could result in severe water restrictions and another devastating fire season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow