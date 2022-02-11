Zendesk rejects takeover offer

Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) said it rejected an unsolicited $16 billion takeover offer from a private equity consortium, which the WSJ reports included Thoma Bravo, Permira and Advent International.

Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of Zendesk's continuing efforts to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV) over the objection of shareholders like Jana Partners, which is expected to launch a proxy fight. Shareholders of both companies are scheduled to vote on the merger two weeks from today.

Details: Zendesk, a customer engagement SaaS company, opened trading yesterday at $101.42 per share, while the PE approach was for $127–$132 per share.

The bottom line: "PE firms have shown a seemingly endless appetite for software companies and a willingness to partner for buyouts." — Bloomberg