Zelensky is America’s most popular world leader

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greater among the American people than any other international leader — including President Biden, a new Pew Research Survey found.

Why it matters: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has transformed Zelensky from a former comedian to a statesman, offering real-time lessons about leadership, courage and tech-savvy.

The details: Seventy-two percent of Americans said they have confidence Zelensky will do the right thing regarding world affairs.

He's leveraged his mastery of mass and social media — including a video appearance at the Grammys on Sunday — to earn support from both the public and Western leaders.

That's compared to just 6% of respondents who said they have confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched the invasion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping comes in slightly above Putin, with 15% of respondents expressing confidence in him.

Biden has the confidence of 48% of Americans in his handling of international affairs.