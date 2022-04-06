Zelensky is America’s most popular world leader
Confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greater among the American people than any other international leader — including President Biden, a new Pew Research Survey found.
Why it matters: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has transformed Zelensky from a former comedian to a statesman, offering real-time lessons about leadership, courage and tech-savvy.
The details: Seventy-two percent of Americans said they have confidence Zelensky will do the right thing regarding world affairs.
He's leveraged his mastery of mass and social media — including a video appearance at the Grammys on Sunday — to earn support from both the public and Western leaders.
- That's compared to just 6% of respondents who said they have confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched the invasion.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping comes in slightly above Putin, with 15% of respondents expressing confidence in him.
Biden has the confidence of 48% of Americans in his handling of international affairs.
- That’s down from the beginning of his presidency, when 60% of Americans expressed confidence in him on foreign policy.
- The two most prominent leaders in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have the confidence of 55% and 53% of respondents, respectively.