Exclusive: Youth climate activists get boost from Dutch tech billionaire

Andrew Freedman

Climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor speaks at the C40 World Mayors Summit on Oct. 11, 2019, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Dutch billionaire Steven Schuurman, who co-founded and led Elastic, a data and analytics firm, is donating $1.5 million to two prominent youth climate groups: Fridays for Future and Earth Uprising.

Why it matters: Youth-led activism serves a unique and powerful role in the climate movement, acting as a moral voice for future generations while prompting sustained, widespread media attention.

  • The new funding could help two of the more prominent youth climate groups transform into more professional organizations with dedicated, paid staff and political strategies.
  • Until now, Fridays for Future and Earth Uprising have mainly relied on networks of volunteers, despite their high media profiles.

The big picture: The global youth movement that has sprung up around climate change, particularly the school strikers in Europe and the U.S., has coalesced from the bottom up, largely without major direct financial backers.

  • The most famous youth activist is Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, whose school strikes for climate went global during the past few years and coalesced into the organization Fridays for Future. This group has amplified teenagers' urgent calls for leaders to act to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Schuurman, who recently signed on to Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge, which commits him to give his fortune away via philanthropy, sees the youth climate movement as a unique way to put pressure on policymakers.
  • He recently donated $500,000 to Fridays for Future and told Axios that one of his aims is to enable the organization to bring more people from developing countries, where climate change is hitting the hardest, to U.N. climate summits.

Details: Schuurman's financial support helped Fridays for Future bring activists from the Global South to COP26, according to Maria Reyes, a 19-year-old Fridays for Future activist from Mexico.

  • "Once we were in the COP venue it was not possible for the so-called global leaders to ignore us, because we were there, right in front of their eyes. It was our opportunity to remind them that their decisions condemn our present and future and we will be there, putting pressure, as much as necessary," Reyes told Axios via email.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., 16-year-old Alexandria Villaseñor, was inspired by Thunberg and began striking outside the United Nations on Dec. 14, 2018. She went on to found the organization Earth Uprising the following year.

  • Earth Uprising focuses on youth-led climate education. Villaseñor said the power of youth-led groups is that they can channel the frustration and hopelessness so many young people feel regarding climate change.
  • "When a young person talks to another young person, it's so much more empowering because it's just a peer talking to another peer," Villaseñor told Axios.
  • During the past six months, Villaseñor has been speaking with experts about how to structure a global, youth-led climate education organization.
  • At COP26, she met with Schuurman several times, presenting him with her vision for change. He chose to donate $1 million to help the organization scale up its activities.
  • "Steven saw this vision and understood what we were trying to do," she said.

The intrigue: Schuurman sees youth groups as being critical actors in the battle against climate change, since they are the constituency that will be most affected by the decisions of today's policymakers.

  • "I think they are in an amazing position to basically create the right pressure points to expedite change," he told Axios.
  • Schuurman is not shying away from getting directly involved in climate politics, either. He donated 1.25 million Euros to the German Green Party this year, their largest single contribution on record, the Guardian reported.

What's next: Villaseñor is working to officially establish Earth Uprising as a 501(c)(3) before she can formally accept any of the new funds committed over the course of the next year. She said one-third of the new money will go directly to actions and campaigns.

  • "If we really want to amplify young people in areas that are being most affected by the climate crisis, we need resources and structure behind them," she said. "And so now we can build infrastructure and technology, we can hire experts for these things," she said.

Updated Dec 16, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on sustainable investing

On Thursday, December 16th, Axios energy reporter Ben Geman and business reporter Hope King dove into the forces driving investments in climate tech and looked ahead to the ESG trends shaping the market for 2022, featuring Moody’s Climate Solutions global head Emilie Mazzacurati and S&P Global Sustainable1 president Richard Mattison.

Emilie Mazzacurati discussed the most tangible outcomes from the COP26 climate conference, how these outcomes will impact sustainable investment, and how to ensure corporate sustainability commitments are actually implemented.

  • On the impact of companies setting forth climate pledges: “Setting aside those technical aspects, we found that even the companies that have set targets are not going far enough and that if all those companies reduced emissions, they would be on track supportive of a world going towards 2.1 degrees Celsius on average. So still well above where we want to be.”
  • On transparency to prevent corporate greenwashing: “So the type of things that we might look at over and beyond the actual targets themselves are governance. Is there a board-level oversight of climate risk? What’s the role of the management? Is climate integrated into risk management?”

Richard Mattison described the state of the current climate investment environment, the makeup of upcoming standard disclosure requirements, and the best and worst case scenarios in measuring companies’ progress on their sustainability commitments.

  • On the need for more specificity in climate investment pledges: “I don’t think we really have enough understanding of what the near-term plans need to look like. We don’t even know what a good transition plan looks like…I think there’s a never before seen scale of collaboration, in particular between banks, asset managers, and companies on really what a good transition plan looks like towards net zero.”
  • On best case scenarios for progress on sustainability commitments: “There is robustness and credibility in the processes used to gather that information and interpret that information. And that process means that the information is actually at the core of a scale flow of capital towards sustainable outcomes, and that we are starting to see a real difference in the real world with respect to some of those climate disasters that I was talking about before.”

Axios HQ General Manager Jordan Zaslav hosted a View from the Top segment with Head of iShares Americas at Blackrock, Armando Senra, who spoke on the impact of ESG commitments on the investment landscape.

  • “When you think of ESG, environmental, social, and corporate governance, those factors have a real impact in asset pricing in capital allocations. And therefore, what is really important there is to understand that as you’re building your portfolio, this is not just about your values or your preferences. This is about the outcomes that you are expecting in your portfolio and how you have to account for the impact and the opportunities that these factors will have in your portfolio.”

Thank you iShares for sponsoring this event.

Ben GemanAndrew Freedman
23 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Visualizing the climate stakes of Build Back Better's downfall

Expand chart
Data: REPEAT Project; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A report from the Princeton-led REPEAT Project examines the scope of Democratic energy legislation in the Build Back Better Act that's on the brink of collapse.

By the numbers: The analysis projects the impact of the more than $300 billion in expanded tax incentives for deploying low-emissions tech, and other climate-related provisions that push the total even higher.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
45 mins ago - Sports

Sports leagues learn to live with COVID

Expand chart
Data: CDC; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Throughout the pandemic, sports have often been at the forefront of America's response. That remains true as 2022 approaches — though health experts are split on how leagues are handling Omicron's spread.

Driving the news: The NFL responded to a recent surge in cases by limiting, rather than expanding, testing protocols. Moving forward, fully vaccinated players will only be tested if they show symptoms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow