One in four Americans between 18 and 24 years old say they've considered suicide in the past month because of the pandemic, according to a survey from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The findings confirm warnings from public health experts about the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic.

Young adults are one of several groups — including Black and Hispanic people, essential workers and adult caregivers — that reported worse mental health outcomes, increased substance abuse or suicidal thoughts.

By the numbers: The study analyzed 5,412 responses between June 24 and 30 based on self-reporting:

10% overall said they considered suicide, with one in five of them essential workers.

Anxiety and depression symptoms were three to four times higher than a year ago. About 13% said they have turned to substance abuse.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.