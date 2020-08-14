1 hour ago - Health

The pandemic's toll on mental health

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

One in four Americans between 18 and 24 years old say they've considered suicide in the past month because of the pandemic, according to a survey from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The findings confirm warnings from public health experts about the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic.

  • Young adults are one of several groups — including Black and Hispanic people, essential workers and adult caregivers — that reported worse mental health outcomes, increased substance abuse or suicidal thoughts.

By the numbers: The study analyzed 5,412 responses between June 24 and 30 based on self-reporting:

  • 10% overall said they considered suicide, with one in five of them essential workers.
  • Anxiety and depression symptoms were three to four times higher than a year ago. About 13% said they have turned to substance abuse.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City;

Two therapies are known to help treat patients who have contracted the coronavirus, and more may be announced by late September, NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

Why it matters: Antibody drugs and various medicine cocktails against the virus are progressing and could provide some relief before vaccines become widely available.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins;

New Zealand confirmed Thursday there are 13 local cases linked to the four who tested positive for COVID-19, ending 102 days of no community spread. Auckland locked down Wednesday for 72 hours and the rest of NZ is under lesser restrictions.

By the numbers: Over 751,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and another 20.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins. More than 12.8 million have recovered from the virus.

13 hours ago - Health

