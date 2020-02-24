27 mins ago - Economy & Business

The yield curve makes its deepest inversion since October

Dion Rabouin
Data: U.S. Treasury; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted again, with 3-month Treasury bills holding a higher yield (1.56%) than 10-year Treasury notes (1.46%).

The big picture: This is the second time the yield curve has inverted in a matter of weeks, and the third time in a matter of months. It's the deepest the yield curve has been inverted since Oct. 9.

Why it matters: Economists at the Fed call the 3-month/10-year inversion the "best summary measure" of economic downturn and a yield curve inversion has preceded every recession of the last 50 years within approximately six to 24 months.

Dion Rabouin

U.S. Treasury yield curve inverts again

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios

The U.S. Treasury yield curve between 3 months and 10 years inverted on Monday, as it has before every recession in the past 50 years. Inversion has been a false signal just once in that time.

Jan 29, 2020
Courtenay BrownDion Rabouin

Coronavirus fears slam the stock market

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks saw the worst sell-off in months on Friday: the Dow Jones Industrials Average dropped 603 points (2.1%), while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Why it matters: Despite a few jitters, the stock market had until now mostly brushed off fears about the coronavirus (the bond market, though, has not) as stellar earning results from big names like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon took center stage.

Jan 31, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Recession fears return to the market

Data: U.S. Treasury; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Growing worry over the widespread outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus is compounding an already jittery market and flipping the switch from risk-on to risk-off, as investors sell stocks and buy bonds.

Driving the news: The S&P 500 posted its biggest single day percentage loss since October and long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell, putting yields on Treasury bills that mature in three months just 6 basis points below Treasury notes maturing in 10 years.

Jan 28, 2020