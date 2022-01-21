Janet Yellen co-opts Reaganomics phrase for new Davos speech

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a speech this week. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
The U.S. needs to focus on increasing its productive potential, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told world leaders Friday, calling for what she terms "modern supply side economics."
Why it matters: She co-opted a phrase traditionally used by political conservatives to describe low-tax and deregulatory policies — and framed the Biden administration's initiatives as the best path forward to achieve greater national prosperity.
- With inflation running sky-high and Biden's domestic agenda faltering on Capitol Hill, Yellen is seeking to reframe the administration's economic agenda in a more expansive, optimistic way.
The big picture: In a speech at virtual Davos — the online version of the World Economic Forum being held due to the pandemic — Yellen sought to re-set an economic framework that has dominated for decades.
In that traditional thinking, conservative economists have argued for tax and regulatory policies that they say will unleash greater supply, while liberals focus on using Keynesian tax and spending policies to stabilize demand. Yellen aimed to turn that on its head.
- "Our new approach is far more promising than the old supply side economics, which I see as having been a failed strategy for increasing growth," Yellen said, arguing that tax cuts on capital have failed to produce promised gains and deregulation has been environmentally damaging.
- By contrast, she said, "modern supply side economics seeks to spur economic growth by both boosting labor supply and raising productivity, while reducing inequality and environmental damage."
Between the lines: Yellen has spent much of her career as a policymaker focused on the solving the problem of insufficient demand in the economy. With her new comments, she acknowledged that America has the opposite problem now.
- It builds on years of work by economic researchers showing long term economic gains from policies like subsidized early childhood education — that children who begin kindergarten earlier go on to become more productive, higher-earning adults.
Yes, but: The Biden team has argued for months that its Building Back Better legislation will decrease inflationary pressures and increase long-term potential growth — but it hasn't persuaded Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), the decisive senate vote. Some new terminology from the Treasury Secretary probably won't change his mind.
The bottom line: Yellen's speech doesn't change the political realities on the ground. But it does signal a sea change in how Democratic economic policymakers try to sell their policies.