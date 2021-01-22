Sign up for our daily briefing

Yellen says Biden is "fully supportive" of carbon pricing

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Janet Yellen, President Biden's nominee to run the Treasury Department, has made clear to senators that her boss supports carbon pricing, but how that backing translates to policy is unknown.

Driving the news: "I am fully supportive of effective carbon pricing and I know that the President is as well," Yellen said in written answers to Senate Finance Committee members' questions published Thursday.

  • "We cannot solve the climate crisis without effective carbon pricing," she wrote.
  • "The President does support an enforcement mechanism that requires polluters to bear the full cost of the carbon pollution they are emitting."

What we don't know: What that "enforcement mechanism" might mean. Carbon pricing typically refers, however, to taxes or emissions trading systems.

Background: Yellen is on record supporting a proposal that would tax emissions and return revenues to the public. But carbon taxes have little political traction on Capitol Hill, and emissions trading systems are a heavy lift in Congress, too.

  • Most Republicans don't like them, while Democrats and many activists are putting a higher priority on other climate policy ideas.

The intrigue: There could be some avenues that don't require Congress (but would likely face litigation).

  • The Obama-era Clean Power Plan to cut power plant emissions gave states the option of using CO2 trading to meet their requirements.
  • But the overall rule never took effect due to a Supreme Court stay.

What to watch: Yellen said she'll continue discussing her views and thinking with Biden and other people in the administration.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Jan 21, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Big business backs key climate change regulations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Two of Washington’s biggest lobbying groups say they support the Biden administration’s plan to regulate methane emissions from oil and gas wells.

Why it matters: The shift, instigated by the Chamber of Commerce and American Petroleum Institute, is one of the most concrete signs of how corporations are beginning to support action on climate change in the face of pressure from investors, politicians and the public.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
Jan 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP research firm aims to hobble Biden nominees

Alejandro Mayorkas. Photo: Joshua Roberts/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican-aligned opposition research group America Rising is doing all it can to prevent President Biden from seating his top Cabinet picks.

Why it matters: After former President Trump inhibited the transition, Biden is hoping the Republican minority in Congress will cooperate with getting his team in place. Biden hadn't even been sworn in when America Rising began blasting opposition research to reporters targeting Janet Yellen and Alejandro Mayorkas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

The Senate voted 93-2 on Friday to confirm retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) were the sole "no" votes.

Why it matters: Austin is the first Black American to lead the Pentagon and President Biden's second Cabinet nominee to be confirmed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow