Kanye West's shoe brand Yeezy sees up to $3 billion valuation

Jacob Knutson

Kanye West. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Entertainer Kanye West's sneaker company, Yeezy, was valued around $3 billion, according to a Bank of America document from 2019 reviewed by Bloomberg.

By the numbers: West was in debt four years ago after pouring money into the brand, which he maintains as sole owner. The valuation of "future royalties generated in the footwear category is estimated from $1.75 billion to $3 billion” in 2019, per the bank’s preliminary analysis prepared last September.

Yes, but: Bank of America valued the company before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the fashion industry and the broader economy.

  • U.S. apparel, accessory and shoe sales for April are projected to fall 79% year over year, according to Forrester Research.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 2,783,512 — Total deaths: 195,313 — Total recoveries — 765,914Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 886,213 — Total deaths: 50,360 — Total recoveries — 81,536 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: National deficit forecast to increase to $3.7T in 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Southern states plunge into coronavirus reopenings

Joe Farley wears a mask as he gets a haircut at the just reopened Salon À la Mode in Dallas. Photo: LM Otero/AP

Multiple states are preparing to plunge into the unknown with partial coronavirus reopenings for non-essential businesses, and Georgia and Oklahoma will lead the way.

Why it matters: We have no idea how this will go, but experts emphasize that prematurely lifting the lockdowns could create a surge a surge in new cases.

Alayna TreeneKia Kokalitcheva

Trump tightens the Postal Service squeeze

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump threatened on Friday to veto any new coronavirus legislation that includes funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it doesn't raise the price large companies, like Amazon, pay for a package "by approximately four times."

Why it matters: USPS is facing widening losses amid the coronavirus pandemic and could run out of money by the end of year if Congress fails to rescue it in the next stimulus package.

