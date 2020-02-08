Yang: We need to "disentangle economic value and human value"

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang during Friday night's Democratic debate shared his take on why many of America's children are still living below the poverty level.

What Yang is saying: "The mission in this campaign has to be for us to disentangle economic value and human value, say they are not the same things. And make the case to each of our fellow Americans we have intrinsic value as citizens, human beings and shareholders of the richest country in the world."

"If we want to eliminate child poverty we need to put money in the hands of families, particularly single parents. 40% of children are born to single moms. 90% of single parents are moms."

"Right now we have fallen into this trap where we've allowed the market to tell us what we are all worth. What is the market value of my wife, Lynn, or stay-at-home parents around the country? Zero. Taking care of parents? Zero."

