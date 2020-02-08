59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Yang: We need to "disentangle economic value and human value"

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang during Friday night's Democratic debate shared his take on why many of America's children are still living below the poverty level.

What Yang is saying: "The mission in this campaign has to be for us to disentangle economic value and human value, say they are not the same things. And make the case to each of our fellow Americans we have intrinsic value as citizens, human beings and shareholders of the richest country in the world."

"If we want to eliminate child poverty we need to put money in the hands of families, particularly single parents. 40% of children are born to single moms. 90% of single parents are moms." 
"Right now we have fallen into this trap where we've allowed the market to tell us what we are all worth. What is the market value of my wife, Lynn, or stay-at-home parents around the country? Zero. Taking care of parents? Zero."

Orion Rummler

Andrew Yang lays off dozens of campaign staffers

Andrew Yang speaks on the campaign trail on Feb. 5 in New Hampshire. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former tech executive and 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang laid off "dozens of campaign staffers this week" after performing poorly in the Iowa caucuses, Politico reports.

The big picture: The full results of the caucus have not yet been released and Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for Iowa Democrats to "immediately begin a recanvass" on Thursday. Yet even with a recanvass, Yang is unlikely to beat top 2020 candidates or see significantly different results.

Erica Pandey

The American Dream — in crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The American Dream’s promise of a better life if you work hard enough is fracturing.

The big picture: Socioeconomic mobility in the U.S. is at its most sluggish in history. Not only are fewer Americans living better than their parents, but there’s also a growing number of people doing worse than their parents.

Fadel Allassan

Marianne Williamson says she's supporting Andrew Yang in Iowa caucuses

Photos: Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Former 2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson said in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that she's lending her support to Andrew Yang in next month's first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

The big picture: Williamson, who suspended her campaign earlier this month, stopped short of a full endorsement — noting her affection for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — but said she wanted to help Yang "get past the early primaries" while highlighting "the breadth of his intellect and the expansiveness of his heart."

