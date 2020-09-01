44 mins ago - World

Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Rumors have swirled for months that local authorities pressed residents of Xinjiang, a far northwestern region in China, to take traditional Chinese medicine during the coronavirus pandemic. Now a new report from the Associated Press based on interviews, public notices and social media posts suggests this may be true.

Why it matters: Forcing an entire population to take medicine that has not been clinically proven to be effective against the coronavirus could be a breach of medical ethics.

What's happening: Chinese authorities have implemented a lockdown across Xinjiang that is extreme even by China's standards. Residents have been locked inside their own homes amid a strict quarantine that has lasted 40 days — even though the number of reported cases in Xinjiang remains relatively low.

Details: The medicine that some residents told the AP they have been forced to swallow in the presence of medical staff and under the threat of detention is called Lianhua Qingwen.

  • It's an herbal medicine produced by a company that has seen its shares rise dramatically in value in the past six months.

The big picture: Under Xi Jinping, China has increasingly sought to push traditional Chinese medicine both domestically and abroad.

  • It may be mostly about money. As AP's Dake Kang wrote, "The Chinese government’s push for traditional medicine, given free to Xinjiang residents, is bolstering the fortunes of billionaires and padding state coffers."

Go deeper: Beijing looks to criminalize "defaming" traditional Chinese medicine

7 hours ago - World

China is censoring Hollywood's imagination

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

China's economic carrots and sticks are putting pressure on Hollywood to produce films that might soar in the country's box office — and avoid those that may displease Beijing.

The big picture: By censoring American blockbusters, Beijing believes it can prevent American and global audiences from imagining the Chinese Communist Party as a major threat, and from viewing the targets of China's repression as victims worthy of sympathy.

7 mins ago - Technology

Apple, Google to allow coronavirus exposure notifications without app

Photo: Apple and Google

Apple and Google are expanding their digital coronavirus exposure notification system to notify people so that it can notify people without their regional health authority needing to create a separate app, potentially expanding the adoption of the technology.

Why it matters: The companies say 25 U.S. states and territories are exploring digital contact tracing options. Just six have already launched apps.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on the employee vs. independent contractor debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Restaurant delivery company DoorDash is expected to be part of the post-Labor Day IPO rush, having filed confidential registration documents back in February. But it's also facing an existential threat to its business model, and needs to quickly come up with some better rhetorical defenses.

Driving the news: My interview with DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu was shown Monday night on "Axios on HBO," with a heavy focus on the employee vs. independent contractor debate. At best, he held his cards close to his chest. At worst, he whistled past the graveyard.

