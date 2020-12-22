Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive had a counterintelligence motive

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Widespread corruption in China made Chinese government officials especially vulnerable to CIA recruitment, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sought to mitigate this threat by weeding out corruption, according to a new investigation by Foreign Policy magazine.

Why it matters: The anti-corruption campaign, combined with China's other counterintelligence efforts, may have reduced the CIA's visibility into what is happening on the ground in China.

Background: Shortly after he assumed office in late 2012, Xi launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that targeted the widespread practice of bribe-seeking and grift among party cadres and government officials.

  • The campaign has long been judged to have had two primary aims: redeeming the corrupt one-party system in the eyes of the Chinese populace and giving Xi a credible reason to go after his political foes.

Now we know of a third aim — countering CIA recruitment.

  • The Chinese government discovered the CIA was paying the “promotion fees” for some Chinese officials, Zach Dorfman reports for Foreign Policy.
  • This was a double vulnerability. Not only were these Chinese officials being paid by U.S. intelligence, but those very payments were allowing the officials to rise higher in the system, giving the U.S. even greater visibility into China’s halls of power.

What they're saying: "Paying their bribes was an example of long-term thinking that was extraordinary for us," a former senior counterintelligence official told Foreign Policy.

  • "Recruiting foreign military officers is nearly impossible. It was a way to exploit the corruption to our advantage."

What happened: Top Chinese leaders recognized corruption was threatening the legitimacy of the party and even China's national security, Dorfman reports.

  • Xi's anti-corruption campaign, combined with a counterintelligence offensive that saw the arrest or execution of dozens of CIA assets in China, mitigated the threat and reduced the CIA's footprint on the ground there.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
22 hours ago - World

U.S. warns Chinese investments in Israeli tech industry could pose security threat

Netanyahu meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Xinhua/Rao Ainmin via Getty Images

The Trump administration is concerned Chinese investments in the Israeli tech industry could harm Israeli and U.S. national security, assistant secretary of state for Near East Affairs David Schenker said Monday at a conference organized by the SIGNAL think tank, which focuses on Israeli-Chinese academic cooperation.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has previously raised concerns in private about Chinese involvement in Israel’s booming tech sector. This is likely the first time the administration has done so in public.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
32 mins ago - World

U.S. charges against Zoom executive highlight tech's China problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice charged a China-based Zoom executive with disrupting video meetings hosted by users outside China that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The complaint reveals the now-terminated employee was sending the private data of some U.S.-based users directly to the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's main civilian spy agency.

Why it matters: Researchers and U.S. government officials have warned that the Chinese government might require China-based employees of U.S. companies to hand over private company data to Beijing. The DOJ's charges indicate those fears are valid.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top health officials publicly receive Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins publicly received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's part of a broad government effort to televise top officials receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to bolster public confidence. Fauci, Azar and Collins are the first public figures to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use last week by the FDA.

