XFL sold to group that includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for $15 million

The XFL sold Monday for $15 million to a group that includes former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sportico reports.

The state of play: The move does not necessarily mean the upstart football league is returning.

Axios has learned that the buyers — who also include Johnson's ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital's Gerry Cardinale — first plan to seek major media deals before committing to the major capital expense of launching a new season.

They landed the deal just hours before the league was set to be up for sale at an auction.

The bottom line: It's a $15 million option on something that Vince McMahon previously poured around $200 million into.