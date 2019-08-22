XFL 2.0 unveils teams and logos

In January 2018, Vince McMahon had a new business idea. Rather, he an old business idea … again. A year and a half later, the XFL 2.0 is hurtling towards its February 2020 launch — and yesterday, the league unveiled its teams and logos.

What's next: The league opens on Feb. 8 — the weekend after the Super Bowl — and the regular season will span 10 weeks through April 12. Two playoff games are scheduled for April 18 and 19, with the championship game on April 26.