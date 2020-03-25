49 mins ago - World

G7 statement scrapped after U.S. insisted coronavirus be called "Wuhan virus"

Dave Lawler

Pompeo briefs reporters Wednesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Foreign ministers of the G7 countries failed to agree to a joint statement following a video conference Wednesday in part because the Trump administration insisted the statement refer to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus," Der Spiegel first reported and multiple U.S. outlets have confirmed.

Why it matters: The world's two most powerful countries are in a battle of narratives over the pandemic, with some in Beijing spreading disinformation about its origins and U.S. officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo increasingly blaming the Chinese government.

  • The phrase "Wuhan virus" has not been adopted by other countries, and G7 members considered it needlessly antagonistic.
  • The countries ultimately agreed on a common set of principles and actions to confront the coronavirus, and each released their own statements after the video conference.

