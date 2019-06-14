Comcast and Merck entered the ranks of the most owned stocks in the world, data firm eVestment found in its first quarter report.

Where it stands: Among U.S. investors, Disney moved onto the top 20, and has risen 13 spots on that list since the first quarter of last year. It's Disney's first time on the list since eVestment began issuing the report.

Methodology: The report utilizes long-only active equity strategies' portfolio holdings data reported directly to eVestment by asset managers. The firm said 6,053 active equity strategies submitted Q1 2019 portfolio data as of the publication date.

