Worldline agreed to buy French point-of-sale terminal provider Ingenico for around $8.6 billion in cash and stock.

Why it matters: This is the latest in a wave of payments industry consolidation, particularly among legacy players that feel threatened by a digital-first challengers. Examples from last year include FIS buying Worldpay for $35 billion and Fiserv paying $22 billion for First Data.

