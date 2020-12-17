Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria top list of gravest humanitarian crises

Dave Lawler, author of World

A school in Kaya, Burkina Faso, where many of the students are recently displaced. Photo: Olympia De Maismont/AFP via Getty.

Yemen topped the International Rescue Committee's annual watchlist of the world's most dire humanitarian crises for the third consecutive year, followed by Afghanistan and Syria.

The big picture: All three face chronic violence and instability, and Yemen is one of four countries at risk of famine in the coming year (the others are Burkina Faso, South Sudan and northeastern Nigeria).

  • Top 10: Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Mozambique.
  • Watchlist countries: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Colombia, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan.

The good news: In a briefing with reporters, IRC CEO David Miliband noted that the "sting of direct COVID impact" on those 20 countries has been less severe than feared.

  • But the indirect impacts on public health campaigns like vaccinations, treatments for illnesses like malaria, and malnutrition rates had been severe due to the virus and its economic impacts, including on supply chains.

Zoom in: Burkina Faso is a newcomer to the IRC's top 10 list.

  • "Just two years ago, Burkina Faso faced virtually no mass conflict or displacement," per the IRC report. But the number of displaced people there has doubled this year to over 1 million.

"For a long time, Burkina Faso was spared from the neighboring conflicts," says the IRC's director in the country, Alain Cavenaile, referring to violence in other Sahelian countries, like Mali.

  • Former President Blaise Compaoré had essentially formed a truce with local armed groups, but it broke down after he was ousted in 2014.
  • Mass displacement began in 2018 and accelerated over the past year, Cavenaile says. Small bands of armed fighters will often arrive in a community, kill a local leader and force everyone else to flee with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
  • With few refugee camps or other facilities available, the displaced people — mostly women and children — are hosted in other communities, straining resources there.

What to watch: Roch Kabore was re-elected as Burkina Faso's president on Nov. 26. He has refused to negotiate with the fighters and attempted to establish "security bubbles" around major cities.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Health

States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Trump's Turkey sanctions could give Erdoğan and Biden a clean slate

Biden and Erdoğan in 2016. Photo: Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty

President Trump’s imposition of long-awaited sanctions on Turkey this week over its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system illustrates the fragile state of a critical relationship — but it may also allow President-elect Joe Biden to start fresh with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Why it matters: Erdoğan raged against the sanctions, which target Turkey’s defense procurement agency and the agency’s leaders, as a “hostile attack” from a NATO ally. Trump had resisted pressure to impose them, but Congress forced his hand.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Cedric Richmond during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in December 2019. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), the incoming White House senior adviser for President-elect Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine for 14 days, the Biden-Harris transition team announced in a statement on Thursday.

What they're saying: "Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the President-elect. President-elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," per a statement from transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield. Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday.

