U.S. to implement new EU tariffs on cheese, whiskey, other goods

The U.S. says it will implement a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% tax on "agricultural and other products" starting Oct. 18, following a World Trade Organization's ruling allowing the U.S. to impose up to $7.5 billion in tariffs on European products each year.

The big picture: The United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the EU have each drafted lists of at least $20 billion worth of each others' products to tax in response to this WTO decision. Meanwhile, tariffs from the U.S. trade war with China are estimated to cost U.S. households $2,000 each by next year, per the National Foundation for American Policy.