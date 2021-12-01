Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Migrants wait at a closed area allocated by Belarusian government the Belarusian-Polish border in Grodno, Belarus on December 1, 2021. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The COVID-19 pandemic has "radically altered mobility" worldwide, the United Nations migration agency said in its World Migration Report 2022 released Wednesday.
The big picture: The scale of international migration increased the last two years, though at a reduced rate because of the pandemic. At the same time, there was also an increase in displacement due to disasters, conflict and violence, according to the the International Organization for Migration.
- "We are witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history," the agency's Director General António Vitorino said in a statement.
- "While billions of people have been effectively grounded by COVID-19, tens of millions of others have been displaced within their own countries," Vitorino said.
Driving the news: Conflict in Syria, Yemen, Congo, Central African Republic and South Sudan, in addition to "severe economic and political instability" in Venezuela and Afghanistan, led to the displacement of millions of people, according to the UN agency, which compiled its report from a range of data on the latest trends of human movement.
- Large-scale displacements were also caused by climate- and weather-related disasters in many parts of the world in 2020 and 2021, including in China, the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, the U.S. and Haiti.
- The number of international migrants in 2020 reached about 281 million — comprising 3.6% of the world's population — compared to 272 million in 2019, according to AP.
- International remittances declined to $702 billion in 2020, compared to $719 in 2019.
What they're saying: "The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered immobility worldwide to an extent unseen in recent history, slowing the pace of human mobility and migration," Ugochi Daniels, IOM’s deputy director-general for operations said, per AP.
- "The pandemic is estimated to have negatively impacted the total growth of international migrants by 2 million."
- The agency also warned that "stereotyped and negative images of migrants perpetuate a discourse of migration as an 'invasion' or a 'burden,' which exacerbates prejudice and hostile attitudes. These views have been linked to the rise in anti-immigrant political parties and the intensification of anti-immigrant rhetoric in politics."