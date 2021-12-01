Sign up for our daily briefing

COVID-19 "radically altered mobility" globally, UN says

Migrants wait at a closed area allocated by Belarusian government the Belarusian-Polish border in Grodno, Belarus on December 1, 2021. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has "radically altered mobility" worldwide, the United Nations migration agency said in its World Migration Report 2022 released Wednesday.

The big picture: The scale of international migration increased the last two years, though at a reduced rate because of the pandemic. At the same time, there was also an increase in displacement due to disasters, conflict and violence, according to the the International Organization for Migration.

  • "We are witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history," the agency's Director General António Vitorino said in a statement.
  • "While billions of people have been effectively grounded by COVID-19, tens of millions of others have been displaced within their own countries," Vitorino said.

Driving the news: Conflict in Syria, Yemen, Congo, Central African Republic and South Sudan, in addition to "severe economic and political instability" in Venezuela and Afghanistan, led to the displacement of millions of people, according to the UN agency, which compiled its report from a range of data on the latest trends of human movement.

  • Large-scale displacements were also caused by climate- and weather-related disasters in many parts of the world in 2020 and 2021, including in China, the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, the U.S. and Haiti.
  • The number of international migrants in 2020 reached about 281 million — comprising 3.6% of the world's population — compared to 272 million in 2019, according to AP.
  • International remittances declined to $702 billion in 2020, compared to $719 in 2019.

What they're saying: "The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered immobility worldwide to an extent unseen in recent history, slowing the pace of human mobility and migration," Ugochi Daniels, IOM’s deputy director-general for operations said, per AP.

  • "The pandemic is estimated to have negatively impacted the total growth of international migrants by 2 million."
  • The agency also warned that "stereotyped and negative images of migrants perpetuate a discourse of migration as an 'invasion' or a 'burden,' which exacerbates prejudice and hostile attitudes. These views have been linked to the rise in anti-immigrant political parties and the intensification of anti-immigrant rhetoric in politics."

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Humanizing the thousands who died at the border

Toe tags representing people who died in the desert as part of the Hostile Terrain 94 installation, currently showing in a San Diego museum. Photo: Undocumented Migration Project

Art exhibits are looking to reframe the narrative on migration and the reasons people make the perilous trek to the southern U.S. border.

Why it matters: The interactive and itinerant exhibitions aim to humanize the hemisphere's migrants in a year that saw a record number of people die trying to cross the border.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will not seek re-election in 2022

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) speaking during a press conference in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), a moderate who typically ranks as one of the nation's most popular governors, said Wednesday that he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito (R) will not seek third terms in 2022.

Why it matters: The decision leaves the gubernatorial race wide open and will likely affect multiple down-ballot races next year. Baker was expected to be the front-runner had he joined the race.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers

Travelers with their luggage arrive at a COVID-19 testing location at the airport in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday night that it is working to impose stricter testing requirements for international travelers due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The big picture: The new rules would require all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to show a negative test taken a day before their flight to the U.S. Currently, the CDC says fully vaccinated travelers are allowed to show a test taken no more than three days before their departure, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow