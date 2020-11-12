Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Between the lines on Biden's first calls to world leaders

Dave Lawler, author of World

"Call me some time." Photo: Giuseppe Ciccia/NurPhoto via Getty

One ritual of becoming president-elect is the carousel of congratulatory phone calls with other world leaders.

What to watch: The order in which the calls are returned is watched closely around the world.

  • On Monday, Biden began with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador might have been next — but he has declined to congratulate Biden.
  • On Tuesday, Biden moved on to European allies: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.
  • On Wednesday, Biden moved to the Asia-Pacific: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
  • Thursday, Biden (who will be America’s second Catholic president) talked with Pope Francis.
  • Climate change has been featured in every call so far.

Flashback: Trump's approach to these calls appeared a bit more scattershot. He quickly returned calls to the leaders of around a dozen countries — including Turkey, India and Egypt — while leaving some close allies like the U.K. waiting.

  • Trump also angered China by taking a call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.
  • Some of Trump's apparently off-the-cuff remarks in the calls made it into the press, though his transition team did not provide formal readouts as Biden's has done.

Worth noting: These calls would normally be arranged with the help of the State Department — including from interpreters as needed — but the Trump administration has declined to make those services available to Biden.

What's next: It'll be worth watching Biden's call list in the coming days. Where might countries like India, Israel, Saudi Arabia or Turkey fall in the pecking order?

Go deeper: Erdoğan finally congratulates Biden

Go deeper

Nuclear challenges from Russia, Iran and North Korea now fall to Biden

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden will face three urgent nuclear challenges upon entering the White House.

Why it matters: Arms control with Russia is crumbling, Iran’s uranium stockpiles are growing, and North Korea is as vexing and threatening as ever.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Department of Homeland Security calls election "the most secure in American history"

President Trump signed the act that established the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2018. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

A top committee made up of officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its election partners refuted President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud and irregularities in a statement Thursday, calling the election "the most secure in American history."

The big picture: Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and is pursuing lawsuits in a number of states with baseless claims of voter fraud. The public statement from the president's own Department of Homeland Security undermines his narrative and is sure to infuriate him.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history — Cases surge 40% nationwide — Comorbidities hit patients with developmental disorders hardest.
  2. Politics: Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's coronavirus complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: The Masters faces big changes after a seven-month delay.
  6. Cities: Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory as COVID-19 cases spike.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow