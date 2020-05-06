2 hours ago - World

WHO members to discuss Taiwan's status

People holding up a Taiwan National Flag in Hong Kong, Oct. 10, 2019. Photo: Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

World Health Organization legal counsel Steven Solomon said on May 4 that two WHO member nations have proposed the organization grant observer status to Taiwan.

Why it matters: China opposes the WHO granting recognition to Taiwan. The decision will likely be seen as a reflection of Beijing's influence within the organization.

  • Solomon said the 194 WHO member states will discuss Taiwan's status at the upcoming World Health Assembly, the organization's decision-making body, to be held virtually on May 18 and 19.

What's happening: Taiwan's successful coronavirus response and its early warnings to the WHO have renewed international debate around its lack of official status in the organization.

Background: Taiwan had observer status in the WHO from 2009 to 2016, when Tsai Ing-wen, who favored more distant relations with China, was elected president of Taiwan.

  • After Tsai's election, Beijing took numerous measures to isolate Taiwan internationally, including poaching several of its few remaining diplomatic allies.

What to watch: The debate over Taiwan's status may turn into a superpower showdown.

  • China will oppose restoring Taiwan's observer status and will likely seek to mobilize its supporters to shut down any related discussion.
  • The U.S. has long been a strong supporter of Taiwan, and this morning Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged WHO member states to give Taiwan observer status.

Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll

Trump at a factory in Phoenix that makes N-95 masks. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.

What's next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,709,800 — Total deaths: 259,695 — Total recoveries — 1,225,364Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,210,822 — Total deaths: 71,463 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. States: Cuomo says coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  4. Business: Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand.
  5. Federal government: Trump says coronavirus task force will continue "indefinitely" but focus on reopening.
  6. World: U.S. statements on coronavirus origins diverge from allies — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Facebook unveils its independent appeals board

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook's independent Oversight Board will be led by two U.S. constitutional scholars, a former prime minister of Denmark and a former official with the Organization of American States.

The big picture: The board is a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, which Facebook spent $130 million to fund to provide independent review of its content moderation decisions.

