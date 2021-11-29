Sign up for our daily briefing

Italy or Portugal will definitely miss World Cup

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Europe's World Cup qualifier playoff draw was released Friday, with Italy and Portugal occupying the same group in the 12-team bracket.

Why it matters: The draw ensures that at least one of the world's eight best teams — and the winners of the past two European Championships — will be absent from the 2022 World Cup.

  • Italy, which lost its qualifier playoff four years ago, has never missed consecutive World Cups. Before 2018, the only other time the Azzurri failed to qualify was in 1958.
  • Portugal hasn't missed the World Cup since 1998, and Cristiano Ronaldo is a perfect three-for-three in major tournament playoffs (2010 and 2014 World Cups; Euro 2012).

How it works: 12 teams were drawn into three groups, or paths, of four. The winner of each path — comprising single-elimination semis and finals being played next March — qualifies for the World Cup.

  • Path A: Scotland vs. Ukraine; Wales vs. Austria
  • Path B: Russia vs. Poland; Sweden vs. Czech Republic
  • Path C: Italy vs. North Macedonia; Portugal vs. Turkey

Go deeper: Final World Cup spots around the world (Sporting News)

Scott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Battle for the soul of a new web

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A well-funded and intensely motivated chunk of tech's hive mind is finding common cause in a vast new project: rebuilding the web on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. They call it "Web3."

The big picture: Developers, investors and early adopters imagine a future in which the technologies that enable Bitcoin and Ethereum will break up the concentrated power today's tech giants wield and usher in a golden age of individual empowerment and entrepreneurial freedom.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Harding McGill
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Biden summons top CEOs on supply chain

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden will meet Monday afternoon with CEOs of big retailers, grocers and consumer-products firms to send this message, according to the White House: Products will be on shelves for holiday shopping.

Zoom out: Black Friday sales rebounded from 2020.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Thanksgiving box office shows theaters have long road to recovery

Photo of Disney's "Encanto;" Credit: Disney

Box office ticket sales over the Thanksgiving holiday show that consumer confidence in moviegoing is slowly improving, but not enough to bring the struggling theater industry back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, if ever.

Why it matters: "We may have to temper expectations a bit" for next year, said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow