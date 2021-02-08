Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump’s World Bank head speaks out on climate change, inequality

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, World Bank president David Malpass has been a surprisingly outspoken advocate for policies to reduce global warming, rein in economic inequality and use multilateral institutions to fight the worst of the pandemic's impacts.

Why it matters: As a nominee of former President Donald Trump and a longtime skeptic of multilateral institutions, many feared that Malpass would weaken the World Bank's work on climate change or make it more "America First" in its orientation. But that hasn't been the case, as he explained on "Axios on HBO."

The big picture: Malpass leads one of the world’s most powerful financial institutions, whose mission is to reduce global poverty and is often the last resort for countries that are struggling to stay afloat.

  • "We've seen this growing, rising inequality ... it seems like the system we currently have in place is not working."
  • "There's been less and less capital available for small businesses. And there's been a centralization of the wealth within the various economies."

Where it stands: In December, the World Bank raised its target and now expects 35% of its financing to have "climate co-benefits, on average, over the next five years." That's up from 28% in 2019 and an 18% target under Malpass' predecessor, Jim Yong Kim.

  • The Bank also has been a strong supporter of implementing and backing the Paris Climate Accord, with Malpass telling "Axios on HBO" that the Bank has been "heavily involved in this effort."

On inequality, Malpass has been one of the most outspoken critics of the current state of affairs and the way central banks have addressed the issue.

  • "The inequality is a big challenge for political systems and also for people's health, for their livelihoods," Malpass said.
  • "There's not much going for people at the bottom end of the scale. The biggest thing that helps them is education and jobs. And those have both been harmed during the COVID crisis."

Flashback: When Malpass was nominated in 2019, Stewart Patrick, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote that Malpass held views "antithetical to the Bank’s mission."

  • Patrick also said Malpass shared "Trump’s misguided view that multilateral institutions inherently run athwart to U.S. sovereignty and national interests, and he can be counted on to undermine the Bank’s invaluable work around the globe."
  • "He is precisely the wrong person at the wrong time to helm the Bank," Patrick concluded.

Kim reportedly left his post three years early because of disagreements over the Trump administration's stance on climate change, including Trump's claims that climate change was a "hoax" and his plans to pull out of the Paris agreement.

The last word: "Climate change, poverty and inequality are defining issues of our age," Malpass said in a recent speech.

Sam Baker
7 mins ago - Health

The coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

No matter how hard you squint, or what angle you look at it from, the coronavirus vaccines are a triumph. They are saving lives today; they will help end this pandemic eventually; and they will pay scientific dividends for generations.

The big picture: The pandemic isn’t over. There are still big threats ahead of us and big problems to solve. But for all the things that have gone wrong over the past year, the vaccines themselves have shattered even the most ambitious expectations.

Sam Baker
16 mins ago - Health

About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine

Expand chart
Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Roughly 32 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the CDC. A little less than one-third of that group has gotten both doses.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to get as many shots into as many arms as quickly as possible — the key not only to saving lives today, but to containing the pandemic and heading off the spread of more dangerous variants of the virus.

Russell Contreras
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

First look: ACLU to push reparations bill, Southern expansion

Panelists speak at the 2018 ACLU National Conference at the Washington Convention Center in June 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union will announce Monday it's embarking on an aggressive racial justice agenda that includes support for a reparations bill, expanding resources into southern states, and pushing for rural post offices to adopt basic banking services.

Why it matters: The 101-year-old ACLU is shifting its emphasis from defending free speech to forcefully tackling systemic racism amid a racial awakening in the U.S. and could provide a jolt to traditionally underfunded minority-led organizations.

