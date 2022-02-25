Workers have to pay more upfront for care

As employers struggle to tame health care's market power, they have used the tools of less generous coverage — higher deductibles, copays and coinsurance — to offset some of the rising premiums.

Why it matters: Workers are increasingly finding their health insurance doesn't feel like insurance.

By the numbers: The average single worker's deductible has tripled since 2006, and 30% of all companies now have annual deductibles of $2,000 or more, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The average deductible for individual workers was almost $1,700 in 2021, according to KFF.

More than half of working families in high-deductible plans had deductibles of at least $5,000.

Federal law now outlaws most types of surprise bills, but workers could still face huge and unexpected costs depending on their network of hospitals and doctors.

Worth noting: Employees who face the highest out-of-pocket medical costs are those who work in industries that often don't offer insurance like food service, retail and hospitality.