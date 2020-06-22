59 mins ago - Health

The front-line workers most at risk from coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

An estimated 25-30 million people are caught in the middle of the coronavirus economy — they’re unable to work from home but also face a high risk of severe infection.

Why it matters: The impossible choice between lives and livelihoods falls mainly to lower-wage workers in service industries.

By the numbers: According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published before the pandemic hit, slightly more than two-thirds of American workers cannot work virtually.

  • There are 38 million workers who are at risk of severe illness due to COVID because of underlying health conditions.
  • Another 12 million high-risk adults are not working, but live with someone who is.
  • That means roughly 25 to 30 million high risk workers cannot work virtually.
  • The number may be an under-estimate because pre-existing conditions are more prevalent among lower-income people, who are less likely to be able to work at home.

Between the lines: If you work for any number of public-facing small businesses — an auto body shop or a dry cleaner or a pizza place — your boss will need you back at work for the business to function, but interaction with customers will likely increase your risk of infection.

  • Many of these same workers also will rely on public transportation to get to work.

What’s next: The Trump administration is considering a back-to-work bonus, which could put more money in vulnerable workers’ pockets while also making them feel more pressure to return to work as soon as possible,

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 1 million Brazilians have tested positive for COVID-19. The country has the world's second-highest number of deaths and infections after the U.S., which has reported almost 120,000 people have died from the virus and over 2.2 million tested positive.

WHO reports highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the pandemic's largest single-day increase of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 183,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to AP.

Why it matters: The staggering number of new cases underscores the degree to which the pandemic is accelerating worldwide, not slowing down.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 30,000 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on two consecutive days in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Why it matters: The cases confirmed on Friday and Saturday marked the "highest daily total since May 1," CNBC notes. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN Sunday the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

