Workers press companies for protective measures

Companies are scrambling to reorganize operations and add protections for employees after a surge of public protests by workers who are fearful of contracting the coronavirus on the job.

Why it matters: America is relying on grocery clerks, warehouse personnel and factory workers for food and other necessities. If they get sick, supply chains could break down, further threatening the teetering U.S. economy.

  • One example: a meat-packing plant in Grand Island, Neb., is stepping up its sanitizing efforts and taking employees' temperatures as they arrive after 10 workers tested positive for the virus.

Temperature checks are becoming routine at many workplaces, and some are outfitting employees with masks and gloves.

  • Amazon, which has hired 80,000 people in the past few weeks, introduced a raft of new protective measures Thursday in response to employee walkouts and mass absences at some facilities.
  • Walmart, the nation's largest employer, is installing sneeze guards at checkouts and pharmacies to protect store clerks, and is closing stores overnight for extra cleaning.

Social distancing can be difficult in factories, where employees often work in close quarters.

  • At a GM plant in Kokomo, Ind., where emergency ventilator production will soon begin, employees will be required to sanitize their hands, check their temperature and wear a mask upon arrival.
  • Individual work stations will be located six feet apart, and cleaned between shifts — a safety measure that cuts into productivity at a time when maximizing output is essential.
  • Each shift will enter and exit through a different door to minimize contact.

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

Updated Mar 27, 2020 - Health
Q&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer five questions on smokers' vulnerability, food safety, visiting older parents, hair cut needs, and rural vs. urban impact.

Mar 28, 2020 - Health
Forgotten factory workers urge plant shutdowns as coronavirus spreads

Pressure is building on automakers to halt U.S. production as hourly employees grow more anxious about their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Factory workers can't work from home, and on a vehicle assembly line, they work in close proximity, touching the same surfaces and sharing tools many times a day. Manufacturing workers in other industries face similar issues.

Mar 16, 2020 - Economy & Business