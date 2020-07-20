10 mins ago - Health

Young people are the most likely to want to head back to the office

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: ±3.3% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' comfort level with returning to their offices for work breaks down along a number of interesting demographic lines, new data from CivicScience shows.

The state of play: Men are 20% more likely than women to prefer returning to in-person work and young people (ages 18–24) are the most likely to prefer returning to the office.

  • 42% of young people 18–24 say they would prefer going back to the office rather than staying remote or even having a combination of both options.
  • The youngest workers are also the most likely (44%) to say they have been significantly less productive than usual working from home.
  • Just behind the youngest respondents, 32% of Americans over 55 say they would prefer returning to the office — four and eight percentage points higher than respondents ages 35–54 and 25–34, respectively.
  • 48% of U.S. adults overall working remotely during the pandemic say they have been just as productive as usual.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 140,000 in the U.S. on Sunday morning. By late Sunday, the death toll hit 140,500, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: Over people 3.7 million have tested positive for the virus from more than 45.7 million tests in the United States. Over 1.1 million people have recovered.

LA mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order, as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in California and across the U.S.

The state of play: Garcetti said a stay-at-home order would likely come at the state or county level. Los Angeles County reported 2,770 new cases and 37 more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 153,041 cases and 4,084 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Americans are on a list of tourists banned from entering the Bahamas after the country reported 49 new coronavirus cases since reopening the borders on July 1, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a national address Sunday.

Zoom in: National airline Bahamasair "will cease outgoing flights to the United States of America, effective immediately," Minnis said. "To accommodate visitors scheduled to leave after Wednesday ... outgoing commercial flights will be permitted." Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union will be permitted to send commercial flights without passengers.

