58 mins ago - Health

Women make up a majority of essential U.S. coronavirus workers

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

One in three jobs held by women has been deemed as essential, putting women in the U.S. on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: Nearly 52% of all essential workers are women, the N.Y. Times reports. That includes 77% of health care workers, 78% of social workers and more than 2/3 of grocery store and fast-food employees.

  • Nearly 5.8 million people have jobs in health care that pay less than $30,000 a year, half are nonwhite and 83% are women.
  • On average, 9 out of 10 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and pharmacists are women.
  • 28% of all male workers have been deemed essential.

Why it matters: The work women take on has long been underpaid and undervalued.

  • Women are "an unseen labor force that keeps the country running and takes care of those most in need," and it's becoming more apparent during the pandemic, the Times writes.
  • More women are becoming surgeons or other physicians, but a large majority of female health care workers are still taking jobs on the lowest end of the wage scale with little reward, per the Times.

Between the lines: Women make-up 73% of the health care workers who have been infected with the coronavirus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Health care work expands beyond hospitals and doctors' offices, leaving many home health and personal care aides behind. They've yet to receive labor protections, even though it's one of the fastest growing job markets in the country, per the Times.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Japan and Singapore were glimmers of hope thus far throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but now both countries are struggling to control the breakout as new waves of infections strike the two countries.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 156,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 578,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 26 mins ago - Health
Marisa Fernandez

The right mask amid the coronavirus pandemic

A nurse holds up a sign to protest the lack of personal protective gear available in Orange, Calif. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Face masks have become a necessity in public life so all Americans can protect themselves and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but medical masks can be hard to come by.

Why it matters: Some states and businesses are requiring patrons to wear some type of protective facial gear in order to enter establishments or be in public. Global mask shortages have made it difficult for even health care workers and essential workers to properly protect themselves in riskier environments.

Go deeperArrow21 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

UN: Millions of children at risk of poverty and malnutrition due to coronavirus

A boy plays at junction of the Han River and the Yangtze River on April 17 in Wuhan, China. Photo: Getty Images/Stringer

Millions of children around the world are endangered by the coronavirus pandemic, despite being a low-risk age group to contract COVID-19, the United Nations warned in a report released this week.

The big picture: Lack of schooling, poverty caused by lost family income, malnourishment, and risk of abuse while staying at home all pose dangers to children during the crisis.

Go deeperArrow15 hours ago - Health