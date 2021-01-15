Women's health care jobs aren't coming back as fast as men's

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Health care jobs held by women have come back much more slowly than jobs held by men, mirroring trends in the economy overall.
Why it matters: The vast majority of health care workers infected with COVID-19 have been women, and they've borne the brunt of the industry's economic woes, too.
By the numbers: Women outnumber men in the health care workforce, but they've suffered steeper job losses because of the pandemic.
- 79% of health care jobs held by men have returned to the workforce, compared to only 62% for women, according to a recent report from Altarum.
- Nurses, nursing assistants and medical assistants lost their jobs in large numbers early in the pandemic, due to the freeze on elective procedures.
- And while most of the industry added jobs in the last quarter of 2020, jobs in nursing homes and residential care facilities — which are disproportionately held by women — haven't returned.
"That’s really moving from a short-term pandemic impact to a long-term economic impact," said Corwin Rhyan, a co-author of the Altarum report.
- "The longer that anyone is detached from the labor force and remain unemployed, the more likely that is to have long-term impacts on their future employment and their future earnings potential," he said.
Between the lines: School closures and a lack of safe child-care options have made it much harder for mothers to reenter the workforce, whether they work in health care or not.
- "We see moms experiencing significant wage hits just for being moms and moms of color experiencing the most significant wage hits," said Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director at MomsRising.