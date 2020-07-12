ESPN has suspended star NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski after he sent a profane email to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Outkick first reported. The New York Post reports that the suspension is without pay.

Catch up fast: Hawley sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver criticizing the league for allowing players to wear pre-approved social justice messages on their uniforms, without allowing criticism of the Chinese Communist Party or support for Hong Kong. Wojnarowski, one of ESPN's most prominent reporters, responded with an email that read “F–k you.”

The reporter apologized after Hawley tweeted a screenshot of Wojnarowski’s email and wrote: “Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad.”

ESPN said in a statement Friday that the email was "completely unacceptable behavior" and that it would deal with the matter internally.

The big picture: The suspension comes as the NBA prepares to resume its season on July 30 in Orlando.