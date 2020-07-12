23 mins ago - Sports

ESPN suspends star NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski for profane Hawley email

Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

ESPN has suspended star NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski after he sent a profane email to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Outkick first reported. The New York Post reports that the suspension is without pay.

Catch up fast: Hawley sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver criticizing the league for allowing players to wear pre-approved social justice messages on their uniforms, without allowing criticism of the Chinese Communist Party or support for Hong Kong. Wojnarowski, one of ESPN's most prominent reporters, responded with an email that read “F–k you.”

  • The reporter apologized after Hawley tweeted a screenshot of Wojnarowski’s email and wrote: “Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad.”
  • ESPN said in a statement Friday that the email was "completely unacceptable behavior" and that it would deal with the matter internally.

The big picture: The suspension comes as the NBA prepares to resume its season on July 30 in Orlando.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Sports

Senator rebukes NBA for not allowing players to address China's human rights abuses

Sen. Josh Hawley in June. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) criticized the NBA's decision to limit political messages players can wear while on court in a letter to league Commissioner Adam Silver on Friday.

Why it matters: Hawley accused the league of censoring players' support for law enforcement officers and the military, as well as their criticism of the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses in Hong Kong and against Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
Jul 10, 2020 - Technology

Amazon says email to workers banning TikTok was a goof

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An email Amazon sent to many of its employees Friday morning telling them to remove TikTok from their mobile devices was sent in error, the company said later the same day.

Driving the news: The original email said TikTok, the popular social video app that's facing criticism for alleged ties to the Chinese government, was a security risk for Amazon workers who accessed company email on their phones.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
Jul 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Streaming price hikes make it less of a cheap cable alternative

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

YouTube TV and ESPN+ both raised their prices Tuesday, even though both packages rely on live sports rights to entertain consumers, and the pandemic has shut down live sports.

Why it matters: Streaming services and so-called skinny bundles promised to provide a cheaper alternative to the old cable television package. These price hikes suggest that price advantage won't hold.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow