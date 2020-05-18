1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Website builder Wix sees coronavirus-driven stock boom

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Website builder Wix saw its stock price jump by nearly 7% on Friday after reporting strong earnings, showing that the coronavirus pandemic is increasing demand for its products.

Why it matters: The earnings report shows you can add website building tools to the list of sectors that are seeing benefits from the virus and could indicate a new area of long-term growth.

What they're saying: "The current crisis has magnified the importance of having an online presence like never before," CEO Avishai Abrahami said in a statement.

  • He added that demand "boomed at the beginning of April" (after the quarter closed), with new registered users up 63% to a record 3.2 million during the month and total net premium subscription additions more than tripling.

By the numbers: The company’s stock has risen 65% year to date, outpacing the overall S&P 500's decline of 11.4% and the S&P tech sector's gains of 2%, according to Dow Jones.

  • Total revenue rose 24% year over year to $216 million, but Wix still reported a non-GAAP loss of 1 cent per share (beating Wall Street estimates of -2 cents per share).

What's next: Wix also offered rosy guidance for the second quarter, projecting revenue between $231 million-$233 million, ahead of Wall Street's forecast of $227.5 million, and expects growth in the second half of 2020 to be stronger than previously anticipated.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Illinois is passing an emergency rule making it a Class A misdemeanor for firms including bars, restaurants, barbershops and gyms to reopen after several businesses defied the state's lockdown measures, the New York Times reports.

Zoom in: Under the new rule, business openers could face up to one year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine, with other enforcement tools to be enacted, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office told the NYT Sunday.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 4,737,299 — Total deaths: 315,622 — Total recoveries — 1,744,157Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,486,742 — Total deaths: 89,564 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Public health: Most states still aren't doing enough testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks — The coronavirus economy could make a Medicare buy-in more popular.
  4. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  5. Economy: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says "there's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response.
  6. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy