Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D). Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) announced on Wednesday that a field hospital will be opened at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee to expand care for coronavirus patients after hospitalizations more than doubled in the past month.

Driving the news: Health officials attribute the state's increase to university and K-12 school reopenings and overall public fatigue on mask-wearing and social distance practices, AP reports.

  • The governor on Tuesday also limited the capacity of stores, bars and restaurants to 25%.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, 853 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

  • Only 16% of Wisconsin's 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state health department.
  • This week, Wisconsin ranked third in daily new cases per capita.
  • At the request of Evers' administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April. Evers said the field hospital will begin accepting patients within a week.

What they're saying: “We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases," Evers said Wednesday.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand now has active no coronavirus cases in the community after the final six people linked to the Auckland cluster recovered, the country's Health Ministry confirmed in an email Wednesday.

The big picture: The country's second outbreak won't officially be declared closed until there have been "no new cases for two incubation periods," the ministry said. Auckland will join the rest of NZ in enjoying no domestic restrictions from late Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, declaring that NZ had "beat the virus again."

Rebecca Falconer
Fauci: Up to 400K Americans could die of coronavirus without safeguards

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., in September. Photo: Graeme Jennings/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during a virtual event hosted by American University Tuesday evening that models show unless necessary precautions are taken for this fall and winter, "we could have 300,000–400,000 COVID-19 deaths" in the U.S.

The big picture: More than 210,8oo Americans have died from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins data shows. Cases have been rising across the country in recent weeks. Fauci said the U.S. isn't experiencing a second wave. "We're facing a resurgence of the wave we began with," he said, per an American University live tweet from the event. He expects a vaccine to become available by late summer or in the fall of next year.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
Trust in science rose during the pandemic: survey

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Skepticism toward science fell globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new survey data commissioned by 3M.

The big picture: Science is having a moment as researchers race to create COVID-19 vaccines and treatments and people seek information about how to curb transmission of the virus.

