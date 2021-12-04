Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed five anti-abortion bills passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Why it matters: The veto announcement comes at the end of a week in which the right to an abortion was front and center in America.

The Wisconsin bills would have added additional requirements on what medical providers must tell women who are seeking an abortion.

One of the measures, which Evers had previously vetoed in 2019 as well, would mandate a lifetime prison sentence for any doctor who does not attempt to offer medical care for a baby born following an attempted abortion, an extraordinarily unusual situation.

What he's saying: "I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns back the clock on reproductive rights in this state—and that’s a promise," tweeted Evers, who is up for re-election in 2022.

