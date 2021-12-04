Sign up for our daily briefing

Wisconsin governor vetos slew of anti-abortion bills

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D). Photo: Melina Mara — Pool/Getty Images

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed five anti-abortion bills passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Why it matters: The veto announcement comes at the end of a week in which the right to an abortion was front and center in America.

  • The Wisconsin bills would have added additional requirements on what medical providers must tell women who are seeking an abortion.
  • One of the measures, which Evers had previously vetoed in 2019 as well, would mandate a lifetime prison sentence for any doctor who does not attempt to offer medical care for a baby born following an attempted abortion, an extraordinarily unusual situation.

What he's saying: "I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns back the clock on reproductive rights in this state—and that’s a promise," tweeted Evers, who is up for re-election in 2022.

Go deeper: The Supreme Court's abortion showdown arrives

Go deeper

Taylor Allen
13 hours ago - Axios Philadelphia

SCOTUS' ruling on Mississippi abortion case could impact Pennsylvania

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Abortion will remain legal in Pennsylvania, up to about 24 weeks, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. But protections are still vulnerable.

Driving the news: The nation's high court heard oral arguments Wednesday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case over Mississippi's law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nicole CoblerAsher Price
Dec 2, 2021 - Axios Austin

What the Supreme Court's docket means for Texas

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Austinites might soon have to drive more than 575 miles — one way — to have an abortion.

Driving the news: The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared likely to weaken abortion rights and perhaps let states ban the procedure altogether.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Linh Ta, author of Des Moines
Dec 2, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

How SCOTUS' ruling on Mississippi abortion case would impact Iowa

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Abortion will remain legal in Iowa if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but access to nearby abortion clinics may become more difficult for western Iowans.

Driving the news: The nation's high court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow