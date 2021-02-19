Sign up for our daily briefing

White House says vaccine weather delays will be resolved by next week

Vehicles are at a standstill southbound on Interstate Highway 35 in Killeen, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The extreme winter weather this week delayed the delivery of 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, but the logistical hurdles are expected to be resolved by next week, the White House coronavirus task force said Friday.

The big picture: Transporters like FedEx, UPS and McKesson and others have faced challenges in all 50 states as the storms snowed in workers and forced roads to be closed. More than 2,000 vaccine sites experienced power outages and were rendered unable to receive doses due to fears of spoilage.

The state of play: 1.4 million doses are in transit as of Friday. The White House said deliveries will continue throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the week.

What they're saying: "Whatever reduction we see in our seven-day average this week in vaccinations from the weather, if we all work together from the factory all the way to the vaccinators, we will make up for it in the coming weeks," White House adviser on the COVID-19 response team Andy Slavitt said.

The big picture: More than 40 million people have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

  • The U.S. is currently administering 1.7 million doses a day, and has a supply of 10 to 15 million doses a week.
  • Eventually, with supplies steadily increasing through the summer, enough vaccine should be available to administer 4.5 million doses a day.

Go deeper: U.S. on pace to meet Biden's goal 0f 100 million doses in 100 days

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
8 hours ago - Health

Vaccine supply expected to surge soon

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. supply of coronavirus vaccines is expected to significantly expand over the next few months, with more than enough doses available to vaccinate all U.S. adults before the end of July, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: If manufacturing goes according to plan, the intense competition for shots will end relatively soon, and attention will turn instead to increasing vaccine uptake.

Sam Baker
5 hours ago - Health

Data finds Pfizer vaccine highly effective after first dose, can be stored in normal freezers

Photo: Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine may be more effective after just one shot than researchers had previously realized, and can be stored for two weeks at standard temperatures typically found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, according to new data.

Why it matters: The findings about first-dose efficacy, which appear in a new analysis published in The Lancet, appear to support a strategy of delaying second shots in order to make the most of limited supplies. That's what the U.K. has done, and some experts have called for a similar approach in the U.S.

Marisa Fernandez
10 hours ago - Health

Texas hospitals evacuate patients, conserve resources amid outages

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The deadly winter storm in Texas has bombarded hospitals throughout the state.

Why it matters: Doctors have been working to conserve resources, pause non-emergency surgeries, evacuate patients and push back coronavirus vaccine shots.

