American women lead the way in Beijing

Jeff Tracy

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Wang Haofei/Xinhua, Mao Jianjun/China News Service, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

For the second time in seven months, American women are ensuring that Team USA comes home with plenty of hardware.

State of play: As of Tuesday night, women had won 13 of Team USA's 17 medals in Beijing, with nine coming in women's events and four coming in mixed events.

By the numbers: 108 of Team USA's 224 members are women, marking the 11th consecutive Winter Olympics that the U.S. has tied or broken the record for most women competing for a single nation.

  • The U.S. is also the only nation to have four different women win individual gold in Beijing: Jacobellis, Kim, Humphries and Jackson.
  • American women were similarly impactful last summer in Tokyo, comprising 54% of the team (329 of 613) and winning 58% of the medals (66 of 113), including 23 of 39 golds.

The backdrop: This is a momentous year for American women's sports, with Title IX turning 50 in June. That legislation directly impacted the Olympic pipeline by making college athletics more accessible to women.

Expand chart
Data: International Olympic Committtee; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The big picture: Women's increased Olympic presence is hardly limited to the U.S. Representation has steadily grown since the first modern Games in 1896, the last time women were barred from competing.

  • Women comprised just 2.2% of athletes in their first Summer Games (1900) and 4.3% in their first Winter Games (1924). They didn't crack 10% until 1936, 20% until 1960 or 30% until 1994.
  • Now, the Olympics are nearly gender equal: A Winter Games-record 45% of athletes in Beijing are women, and 49% of athletes in Tokyo were women, a Summer Games record.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden orders release of Trump visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden has ordered the National Archives and Records Administration to hand over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 select committee.

Driving the news: White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter dated Tuesday that Biden rejected former President Trump's claim that he could assert executive privilege to block the visitor logs' release.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

January retail sales trounce expectations

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

A new report on January retail sales showed consumer spending was much better than expected early this year.

Driving the news: Last month's retail sales trounced expectations, rising 3.8%. (Economists expected a 1.8% bump in January.) They dropped 2.5% in December.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Technology

Google to phase out cross-app ad tracking on Android devices

An Android statue on Google's campus in Mountain View, Calif. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google announced Wednesday it will phase out cross-app ad trackers on Android smartphones, a move aimed at increasing data privacy for consumers using its operating system.

Why it matters: It's a major upheaval to how advertising and data collection will work on Android devices and comes after Apple last year placed new restrictions on apps that track behavior to tailor ads to users.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow