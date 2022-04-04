Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The first commercial drone delivery service in a major U.S. metropolitan area will launch this week in suburban Dallas, where Google-owned Wing will begin delivering items from Walgreens and a few other partners.

Why it matters: Until now, drone delivery trials have been limited to small towns and rural areas, which are less congested. But Wing aims to prove it can provide on-demand deliveries in more complex urban settings as well.

The launch marks a new, "more scalable" approach for drone delivery, says Wing.

The company will partner with retailers, staging its drones at their stores so they can deploy their own dedicated fleet from their parking lot, roof or nearby spaces.

Store employees will fill customer orders, then use a tablet to summon the drone and step outside to clip the package to the drone's tether.

Wing employees will oversee the delivery from a remote location.

Details: The service, operating from a Walgreens in Little Elm, begins Thursday for "tens of thousands of suburban homes" in that town and parts of Frisco (the fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to U.S. Census Bureau data).

The drones can serve up to a 6-mile radius, but Wing says it will start with a few neighborhoods and gradually expand.

Wing's new operation begins just a few days after Flytrex, an Israeli-based drone company, said it would begin making restaurant deliveries in Granbury, near Dallas.

Fun fact: Aside from health and wellness products from Walgreens, prescription pet medications from easyvet and first-aid kits from Texas Health, Wing's drones will also deliver pints of ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries.