Windfall IPO profits exceed dot-com bubble record

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

When is making billions of dollars easier than falling off a log? The answer: When giant Wall Street firms like BlackRock and Fidelity get allocated large chunks of stock in white-hot companies. The following day those shares end up being worth vastly more than the investors paid for them.

Why it matters: More money has been made this way in 2020 than in any prior year, even including the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

  • Major companies are postponing their IPOs as a result, worried that they'd effectively be giving billions of dollars away to undeserving investors.
Expand chart
Data: Dealogic; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

By the numbers: According to an analysis by Dealogic for Axios, IPO investors have made more than $50 billion so far this year, just by being allocated stocks and holding on to them for a single day.

  • That's a new annual record, and the year's not over yet.

How it works: Most companies go public in a two-stage process. First they sell stock to investors at a pre-set price. The following day, those investors start trading that stock on the open market, usually at a premium to what they paid initially.

  • Individual investors with accounts at Robinhood or E-Trade have no ability to buy stock at the IPO price. If they want to buy the stock, they have to pay the higher open-market price.

The winners: On Wednesday night, Airbnb sold 51,323,531 shares at $68 each to some of the biggest and most powerful investors in the world. The total amount paid for those shares: $3.5 billion.

  • By the close of trade on Thursday, those shares were worth $7.4 billion, representing an overnight profit of $3.9 billion for institutional investors.
  • Repeat that story across almost 200 other IPOs this year, and windfall profits end up totaling $51 billion. That's a larger profit than is made by any company in America, except for Berkshire Hathaway and Apple.

The losers: What looks like "windfall profits" to investors often looks like "money left on the table" to the companies that actually sold the shares. After all, why should Airbnb sell shares for $68 on Wednesday when it could sell them for $144 on Thursday?

  • Two multi-billion-dollar companies — Roblox and Affirm — have already decided to push back their IPOs as a result.
  • While there is much talk of mechanisms that would allow companies to sell shares at the market price, so far that hasn't happened. The biggest opponents of such structures are, unsurprisingly, the large investors who benefit from the current setup.

The bottom line: The stock market isn't a level playing field — certainly not when it comes to IPOs.

Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - World

U.K. and EU agree to extend Brexit trade talks

Combination images of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Julien Warnand/AFP via Getty Images/John Sibley/PA Images via Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday they have agreed to extend negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Why it matters: The deadline for a deal was Sunday. "Despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over, we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile," the leaders said in a joint statement after speaking by phone on Sunday. "We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Health

In photos: U.S. health care workers on the pandemic frontlines

Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the COVID-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on Dec. 4. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

The first truckloads of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were set to leave a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday for distribution across the U.S., offering hope that a mass rollout will alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical staff.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations are soaring and surging case numbers surpassed 16 million Saturday. Some 3 million vaccine doses are being distributed this week. Health care workers are being prioritized for inoculations. NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed to Axios there's still a fair way to go, with 75%–80% of Americans needing to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Protesters clash in D.C. and Washington state after Trump rallies

Supporters of President Trump wave a "Betsy Ross" flag, considered offensive with racist symbolism, during a protest in Washington, DC., on Saturday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Violent clashes erupted in Washington, D.C., and Washington state, after supporters of President Trump, many maskless despite face mask mandates, rallied Saturday, refusing to accept that President Trump lost the 2020 election.

The latest: In Olympia, Wash., police arrested two suspects and declared a riot after one person was shot during a face-off between Trump supporters and counter-protesters, per the New York Times.

