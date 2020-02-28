Wind now generates more electricity than other renewables in the U.S.

Wind power has overcome hydroelectricity as the top renewable source of electricity generation in America, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said this week.

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Wind and solar's capacity to fuel America is growing as the renewable power sources become increasingly cost-competitive.

Solar power systems are growing and become more efficient in commercial and industrial spaces, the Energy Department found last November.

Most hydroelectric capacity in the U.S. has been operating for decades, whereas 77% of wind capacity was installed just in the last decade, per EIA.

Details: Steady increases in wind generation over the past decade are partially due to the decades-old wind production tax credit being extended, the EIA says.

