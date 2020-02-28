59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Wind now generates more electricity than other renewables in the U.S.

Orion Rummler

Wind power has overcome hydroelectricity as the top renewable source of electricity generation in America, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said this week.

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Wind and solar's capacity to fuel America is growing as the renewable power sources become increasingly cost-competitive.

  • Solar power systems are growing and become more efficient in commercial and industrial spaces, the Energy Department found last November.
  • Most hydroelectric capacity in the U.S. has been operating for decades, whereas 77% of wind capacity was installed just in the last decade, per EIA.

Details: Steady increases in wind generation over the past decade are partially due to the decades-old wind production tax credit being extended, the EIA says.

Go deeper: Wind power is winning in the U.S. despite Trump's critiques

Go deeper

Ben Geman

EIA predicts renewables will become largest U.S. electricity source before 2050

Reproduced from EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Energy Department's data arm is more favorable on renewables' long-term future than it was a year ago, but its central analysis might still be badly underestimating the tech's trajectory.

Driving the news: The Energy Information Administration's Annual Energy Outlook released yesterday shows power from renewables overtaking natural gas as the nation's largest electricity source in about 15 years.

Go deeperArrowJan 30, 2020
Amy Harder

Wind and solar would struggle to replace coal-mining jobs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A global transition is underway from coal to renewable energy, but a corresponding jobs shift is far less certain.

Driving the news: Wind-industry jobs aren’t a “feasible” replacement for local coal-mining jobs in the world’s four biggest coal-producing nations, and although solar is better situated than wind, it would require a massive buildout, a new peer-reviewed report finds.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

Wind, solar power in Europe outpaces coal for the first time

Here's one thing that helped global emissions growth seemingly flatten: Wind and solar power combined outpaced coal-fired generation in the EU for the first time last year, a pair of think tanks said.

Why it matters: Energy transitions are notoriously slow — until they're not.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Energy & Environment